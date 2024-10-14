Ariana Grande effortlessly impersonates Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Céline Dion, and Jennifer Coolidge on 'SNL'

Ariana Grande's hosting stint on the October 12 episode of Saturday Night Live gave fans a feel-good dose of her well-known talent for celebrity impressions. Within minutes of kicking off the show, the pop star-turned-TV host slipped effortlessly into one of her most famous impersonations, mimicking Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani.

However, her spot-on revivals of Céline Dion and Jennifer Coolidge stole the spotlight. Each impression was given its dedicated sketch. In a hilarious mock ad for UFC, Grande portrayed the iconic Céline Dion. True to form, she sang a parody of Dion's 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," complete with the exaggerated passion that Dion is known for.

© NBC Host Ariana Grande during the monologue on Saturday, October 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Between bouts of vocal perfection, she quipped, "Dozens of commentators, all bald and in the shiniest of shirts," before belting out, "It was lost long ago / But it's all coming back to me." Grande's spot-on delivery reminded everyone why her impressions of Céline Dion remain some of the best.

In another memorable sketch, Grande and SNL cast member Chloe Fineman teamed up to make impressions of Jennifer Coolidge. They hilariously portrayed Coolidge hyping herself in front of a mirror for a Maybelline commercial. The punchline hit when SNL alum Dana Carvey appeared as the third Coolidge doppelganger.

In addition to her celebrity impressions, Grande showcased her musical talents in a sketch where she played a teenage girl obsessed with the strange smells in her best friend's house. Grande also had fun in a bridesmaid-themed sketch, poking fun at bad singers. She performed a wedding rendition of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," humorously recounting how the bride hooked up with another man.

Ariana Grande's upcoming film

Ariana Grande plays Glinda the Good in Universal Pictures' unique adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked. This cinematic masterpiece, serving as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, delves into the untold events that unfolded before Dorothy’s iconic journey down the Yellow Brick Road, offering a fresh perspective on a familiar tale.

At the narrative's core, Cynthia Erivo brings Elphaba to life. With their on-screen chemistry and stellar performances, paired with stunning visuals and special effects, this movie guarantees to present an enthralling story of friendship, resilience, and the strength of defying expectations.

© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have become celebrity besties

The trailer presents a stunning visual display, featuring a wide range of colors and the powerful voices of Grande and Erivo. However, beneath the impressive visuals, there is a profound level of acting that captures the audience from the opening scene. Grande's depiction of Glinda introduces a new perspective, adding a touch of depth to the character that has typically been associated with a cheerful personality.

Naturally, any performance of "Wicked" would not be fully satisfying without the powerful anthems that have become iconic in the history of musical theater. Grande and Erivo's interpretations of "Popular" and "Defying Gravity" are set to breathe fresh energy into these unforgettable tunes.