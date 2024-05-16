Omar Apollo fans think he wrote a song about Pedro Pascal

Omar Apollo is releasing a new record. The beloved Mexican-American artist shared the news of the album, titled “God Said No,” expected to come out later this year. Yesterday, he revealed the album’s cover and the tracklist, with many of his fans believing that one of his songs was written for his friend Pedro Pascal.

MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM “GOD SAID NO” - out June 28th. https://t.co/RLW2alxw3fpic.twitter.com/qfH9ccYbai — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) May 15, 2024

One of the songs on the list is called “Pedro,” prompting fans to share old photos of Pascal and Apollo, which were captured last year, and showed the two hanging out. At the time, many speculated on the nature of their relationship, with many suggesting that their relationship might be romantic, with Apollo being openly gay and Pascal being an outspoken ally.

While it’s unknown if the song is ultimately dedicated to Pascal, more details of the record were shared in a press statement, revealing that Pascal will be featured in some form. “’God Said No’ was executive produced by Teo Halm and features musician Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal,” reads the statement.

Omar Apollo having a song called Pedro on his new album. I see what’s going on pic.twitter.com/T1yQlSSgeT — ★ Aiden ★ (@ihategooners) May 15, 2024

More details about ‘God Said No’

“God Said No” will be released this June 28th. This week, Apollo shared the record’s first single, titled “Dispose of Me,” alongside an accompanying video. You can check out the full set list below: