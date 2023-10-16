Justin Bieber holds a newborn like a pro: ‘Meet my niece’

Justin Bieber has become an uncle again! The singer’s close friends Lauren Kennedy and Jason Kennedy have welcomed their second child together. “Meet my niece, Poppy Ford Kennedy,” the “Baby” singer wrote in the caption with photos delicately holding the newborn.

Justin and the couple seem to have a very strong bond. He touched on their journey to become parents in the caption. “Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy know their journey and challenges with having kids,” he wrote, adding, “They now have two beautiful babies that I’m absolutely obsessed with.”

The 29-year-old artist first became an honorary uncle in April 2022 when the couple welcomed their first child Ryver. “LOVE YOU RYVER 4 LIFE I WILL PROTECT YOU!” He wrote sharing photos of the baby.

Justin has three younger sisters and one brother, but it will likely be a few years before one of them makes him an uncle by blood.

As for if Justin will ever become a father, he certainly looks like a natural holding babies. He has also expressed his hopes to one day have children. In 2020 on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin said he wanted to have a “little tribe” and was willing to have “as many as Hailey is willing to push out.” “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few,” he said.

Earlier this year Hailey discussed it with The Sunday Times saying it’s some cries about “all the time.” “I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she continued.