Camila Alves McConaughey shares adorable video with her mother in law

Camila Alves McConaughey had a special guest on her Instagram. She was joined by her mother in law, Kay McConaughey, who took to social media to share some words of wisdom.

The video shows Camila and Kay sitting next to each other and facing the camera. The two appeared comfortable and sweet together, like they enjoyed the other’s company. "So what did you want to share with people today?," said Camila after pressing play on the video.

"I wanted to tell people about a saying that I said to my three boys over the years. It's, 'Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?'” said Kay. “I had said it so many times that Matthew, my son [and] her husband, made a frame — really, really, really made a frame — and he put on it, ‘Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?’ And then he put a mirror in the frame, and it’s in my house and so every time I go down the hall, I have to have a look at myself and see it.”

“So that is a thought for the day for you. It is so easy to make that your thought. Doesn't just have to be today," concluded Kay, prompting Camila to agree with her. "There you go! Thought of the day by Kay McConaughey!"

Followers loved Kay’s video and shared plenty of comment praising her advice. Some even asked for more videos of her. "Thought of the day by Kay McConaughey needs to be a daily post!" wrote someone.

While Kay has a great relationship with her family now, she was estranged from her son for some years after he became famous and she began to share his personal information with the press. “ There were years there where I would not share things with her because I was, you know, again, finding my own balance," said Matthew in an appearance on Red Table Talk. "I was not able to talk to her as my mom for about eight years.”