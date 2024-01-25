Robert De Niro emotionally discusses his newborn daughter Gia

Robert De Niro is incredibly moved by being a father to his newborn daughter, Gia. The actor, who was just nominated for his work in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” recently discussed parenting and how moving it is to be experiencing at 80 years old.

©GettyImages



Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen

In an interview with AARP Magazine, De Niro got teary eyes and opened up about the unique experience he’s living through. “I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great,” he said. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about or this or that, just goes away when I look at her.”

“She has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in,” he continued. “My other daughter Helen had that too. Just look at you and take it in. So, I don’t know where it’s going to go with her later when she’s older, but she’s thinking and she’s observing everything and watching.”

De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed their daughter in May of last year. Over the past months, he’s discussed fatherhood and has praised Chen’s dedication as a mother. He revealed that parenting doesn’t get any easier, no matter how many times you go through with it. “It is what it is. It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting,” he said to The Guardian. “I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important.”

De Niro’s six children

©GettyImages



De Niro and his eldest daughter, Drena

Aside from Gia, De Niro shares other children with various partner, including Drena, 52, Raphael, 47, twins Aaron and Julian, 28, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 12.