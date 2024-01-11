Jennifer Lawrence told Robert DeNiro to ‘go home’ at her wedding

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her “stressful” wedding day, including a moment when she told Robert DeNiro to leave. Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2018, hosting a wedding with her closest friends and family.

"You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'" she said to E! News while at the Golden Globes. "I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying they're like, 'Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine. My mom was like, 'It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died.'"

Lawrence and Maroney had a rehearsal dinner at Newport, Rhode Island, with DeNiro in attendance. "I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'" she said. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home' and he was nice — he talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, 'Go.'" Ultimately, DeNiro did end up leaving the party, which made Lawrence feel better.

Lawrence and DeNiro have worked together numerous times, knowing each other for over a decade. The both have participated in films like “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and “Joy.”

Lawrence has discussed her wedding in the past

Lawrence has previously discussed her wedding with the public, including her shock over seeing DeNiro in attendance. “[I was] obviously expecting him not to come,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “And when he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he was like, ‘Thank you very much,’ and left.” Some of the guests in attendance included some of Lawrence’s closest celebrity friends, like Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and more.

Lawrence welcomed her first child, Cy, in 2022.