Jennifer Lawrence revealed why she would prefer not to work in theater: ‘It would be terrible’

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her stage fright, revealing that she would prefer not to work in theater. The Hollywood star was recently asked about her future projects during an interview with BBC News, sharing that she doesn’t think she could handle a job in stage production.

Loading the player...

“I truly think it would be terrible,” Jennifer said. “I’m not in touch with my voice… I’m scared, I have horrible stage fright. So I might not even be able to use my voice.”

Fans of the actress were surprised to hear her response, as she has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, even winning an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’

She went on to explain the reason why she would rather work in film but not in theater. “The more I rehearse something, the more I get upset. I would be like, ‘Oh let’s just try something new,’” she said.

Jennifer also talked about her experience throughout her career, including her personal growth after being catapulted to fame following the success of ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise. “I feel like becoming less of a commodity has actually given me a lot more freedom to make what I want to make.”