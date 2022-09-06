Jennifer Lawrence reveals the name and sex of her baby

Jennifer Lawrence just revealed the name of her baby. In the October cover of Vogue, Lawrence shared that her baby is a boy and that his name is Cy.

Lawrence had her baby with her husband Cooke Maroney, who had the idea to name the baby after one of his favorite artists, Cy Twombly.

©GettyImages



Lawrence in New York.

In her interview with the magazine, Lawrence talked a bit about her experience being a mother and how she felt that in an instant that her entire life had changed. “I just stared. I was just so in love,” she said of the birth of her baby, which also made her fall in love with “all babies everywhere.” “Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss,” she said.

The interview was conducted shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned, prompting ﻿Lawrence to get passionate and political, sharing details about her previous experiences with pregnancies. She recalled a D&C procedure she had to get before the birth of Cy due to a miscarriage. She also shared that in her 20s she was intending to get an abortion, but ended up having a natural pregnancy loss while she was alone.

©GettyImages



Lawrence at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Aside from motherhood and her experiences with her son, Lawrence also discussed “Causeway,” her upcoming film, which is the first film she produced with her production company, Excellent Cadaver. “I think I was just off-the-bat drawn to the rhythm. I like a fast-paced Marvel movie as much as the next person. But I do miss the slow melody of a character-driven story,” she said of the project.

Since she’s a mother now, Lawrence reflects on what that means as an actress and whether that will influence the kinds of movies she picks. “So many of my films in the past have been about my mother, my childhood. I wonder what will happen now that I’ll be witnessing somebody else’s childhood. And I wonder what he’s going to be talking about with his therapist,” she said.