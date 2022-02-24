Jennifer Lawrence welcomes first child with husband Cooke Maroney!

Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney! The acclaimed actress reportedly gave birth to her first baby in Los Angeles.

And while the couple is known for being private about their personal life, TMZ obtained public records that revealed the good news for the happy couple, but details regarding the exact date of birth and the sex of the baby have yet to be revealed.

Lawrence and Maroney confirmed they were expecting their first child in September 2021. The pair tied the knot in Rhode Island in October 2019, after dating for over one year, previously confirming their relationship in June 2018.

The 31-year-old Hollywood star described the 37-year-old gallery owner as “the greatest person I’ve ever met,” and confessed she felt “very honored to become a Maroney,” during an interview in 2019.

Fans of the actress were excited when she made her first red carpet appearance showing her baby bump and looking absolutely glamorous wearing Dior for the premiere of the Netflix film ‘Don’t Look Up.’

The happy couple currently live between New York and Los Angeles, as they have a property in Beverly Hills and a home in Manhattan. However with the arrival of their new child, the family are reportedly looking for a bigger place in New York.