Kim Kardashian gets accused of photoshopping her legs in a now-deleted Instagram photo

Throughout her career, Kim Kardashian has been accused of multiple things, including the use of plastic surgery or, the most recent, retouching a part of her body with photoshop.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has faced photoshop allegations in the past; however, this time seems that she also zoomed in and noticed how one of her legs looked wonky.

Kim Kardashian gets accused of photoshopping her legs in this now-deleted Instagram photo

“I’d love to see the pap shots of this, not her photoshopped pics,” a follower wrote, while another person said, “kim ily but is ur leg ok.” Kim captioned the images as “long time no sea” while rocking a black butt-revealing bikini paired with a long-sleeved top with gloves.

“I love you Kimberly but gloves at the beach? Please don‘t make this a thing,” a fan suggested while another one said, “I thought only Minnesotans wore gloves to the beach ???”

Another Kardashian making headlines is Khloe, whose recent pictures showcasing her tiny waist led everyone into thinking that this is her new “revenge body.” As we previously reported, it looks like she has been working hard at the gym after the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal blues.

The founder of Good American took social media to share a gallery of photos on Sunday, wearing a blue bodycon dress and her toned silhouette. The 37-year-old captioned the pic “material girl,” sparking positive comments.