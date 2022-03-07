Devin Booker addresses relationship with Kendall Jenner: ‘I love the people around me’

Of all the members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner has always kept her romantic relationships the most private. But, as her union with NBA star Devin Booker continues to flourish, the couple are sharing more and more about their relationship with fans.

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, the Phoenix Suns baller got asked about being in the “public eye” and whether or not it’s “hard” both an athlete and also the boyfriend of a high profile celeb like Kendall.

“I wouldn’t say hard,” he said. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

The basketball star continued, “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

While Booker obviously didn’t say much, directly, about his girlfriend, this is likely the most we’re gonna get from a private couple like Devin and Kendall.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her boyfriend finally made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021, following romance rumors throughout most of 2020.

“What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.”

While they still don’t post about one another on social media very often, they did celebrate their one-year anniversary in June 2021, uploading photos of eachother onto their respective Instagram Stories.