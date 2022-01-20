Kendall Jenner wears an itty bitty bikini in the show after showing off her snowboarding skills

Kendall Jenner is enjoying her time in Aspen, Colorado and she made sure to pack a tiny bikini for a photo shoot in the snow. The model shared a gallery of photos on Instagram and despite being in freezing temperatures, there is a lot of heat coming from the images. “Wim Hof said ice baths” she captioned the post, referencing ‘The Iceman,’ a 62-year-old Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete known for his ability to combat freezing temperatures.

The 26-year-old impressed fans this week after sharing videos of her shredding down the mountain on her snowboard. Kendall looked like a professional as she caught air and balanced down the mountain with ease. She did fall once, but she was doing some impressive stuff leading up to it. The post has over 4.5 million likes with many praising her skills in the comments, “Wait I’m low key confused…when did you become professional at this Aha,” singer Harry Hudson wrote. The Kardashian’s hairstylist and friend Jen Atkin quipped, “so this is what it’s like to have Olympian bloodline hmmmmm.”