Kendall Jenner finally reacts to backlash over ‘inappropriate’ dress worn to friend’s wedding

Kendall Jenner is finally opening up about the criticism she received after wearing what many called an “inappropriate” dress to the wedding of one of her best friends.

The 26-year-old attended Lauren Perez’s vows in Miami, serving as a bridesmaid for the occasion alongside supermodel Bella Hadid for the November 2021 ceremony.

Later that night the bridesmaids changed out of their blue dresses into more comfortable outfits for the reception, making online users lose it after seeing photos of Kendall wearing a risqué black Mônot dress covered in diamond shaped cutouts.

The new bride recently decided to post a series of photos from the special day, featuring Kendall and the infamous dress, captioned “The greatest night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone!,” sparking backlash again with people in the comments labeling the dress as an “inappropriate outfit,” and “so disrespectful to wear this,” someone else wrote “How to upstage the bride 101.”

And while Kendall seemed to have upset many people on the internet, the bride and the bridesmaid showed it’s all good between them, with Lauren commenting on the dress, admitting the model looked “stunning,” and adding that she “loved” the look.

Kendall went on to reply to Lauren’s comment, revealing that she had seen and approved the outfit prior to the reception, writing “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too.”