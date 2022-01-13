Kendall Jenner obtains restraining order after disturbing incident at her Los Angeles home

Kendall Jenner has been granted a temporary restraining order after filing a court order, following a dangerous situation at her Los Angeles mansion, when a trespasser tried to enter the property without authorization.

A judge granted the restraining order against a 31-year-old man named Arnold Babcock, after it was reported that the trespasser was stopped by security guards inside Kendall’s gated community in California, and when asked about where he was going, he said he was looking for the 26-year-old supermodel.

This not the first time the trespasser had been in the area, as he was previously caught looking for Kendall. He was detained by the security guards until the police arrived and arrested him for trespassing, but was later released without being charges. Now the man has been ordered to stay away from Kendall until his court hearing February 1.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are no strangers to trespassers and stalkers, with Kendall being victim of burglars who stole $200.000 in jewelry from her Hollywood Hills home, increasing her security last year after a series of encounters with stalkers, including Shaquan King, who tried to swim naked in her pool and Malik Bowker, who sent her death threats.

Kendall was also granted a restraining order last year, against Isaias Noe Flores, who allegedly sent her gifts, and tried to enter her home several times to declare his love for her.