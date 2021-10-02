Kylie Jenner files restraining order against firework setting trespasser

Fourth of July came early for Kylie Jenner’s Holmby Hills neighbors. Law enforcement told TMZ they were called to the pregnant mom’s home around 10 pm on Wednesday September 29th because a man showed up to her mansion, buzzed her security, and asked for the 24-year-old. The home is protected with a 24/7 guardhouse and when they told him to get lost he﻿ left only to return with fireworks. The trespasser who was reportedly 6ft4in and 240lb’s then started to light them around her property before jumping the fence. Read the terrifying details below, per TMZ.

Kylie was not home when the trespasser arrived

It all went down at her $36.5 million estates and who knows what the man had planned because he had some creepy items with him. Not only was he reaching into his pockets to simulate he had a weapon, but TMZ was also told he was carrying a suitcase with a hammer, rubber mallet, the fireworks, and of course, a lighter.

Police arrived and arrested the very tall trespasser before he could get past her inner security barriers. He also allegedly caused $1,200 worth of damage to Kylie‘s fence. Thankfully, Kylie was not at the home at the time. The man is being held on a $20,000 bail for felony vandalism and TMZ reported that she has filed documents to get a restraining order.

Considering how terrifying the scene would have been for the pregnant mama, it’s good the Kylie Skin founder wasn’t there to witness the chaos, even though the kids probably would have thought the fireworks were pretty cool. If the man had gotten past the barriers, he might have gotten lost inside Kylie’s mansion. The ‘resort compound’ sits on 19,250 square feet of property and has seven bedrooms, 14 baths, and a home theater.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan has a history of attracting some bold trespassers and the family has made a point to show the world they will prosecute. Back in March when Kendall Jenner was inside her home a 27 year old showed up at around 2 AM, knocked on her windows, and shouted her name. He then went for a naked swim in her property before security grabbed him. A week later he showed up at Kylie’s house.

The man was later sentenced to 180 days in country jail after pleading no contest to 1 count of trespassing and 1 count of loitering with the intent of committing a crime. The incident came after another man told police he was planning on shooting Kendall then himself. Kendall waste no time moving out of the home and ramped up her security, per TMZ.