Kendall Jenner spotted partying with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s exes Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima

The Kardashian/Jenner clan is all about loyalty, but that doesn’t mean they can’t keep it cordial when running into a sister’s ex.

Kendall Jenner has been spending some time in Paris over the past week following her catwalk duties during Milan Fashion Week. It goes without saying that any Fashion Week event is a star-studded affair, and the same can be said for their latest string of festivities.

While celebs hanging out together isn’t anything new, fans are always keeping any eye out for any peculiar pairings--which happened this week. In a video shared to Mustafa the Poet’s snapchat, the model was seen partying with two of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s exes: Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima. Also present at the party was Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

Kourtney, started dating Younes in October 2016 after meeting at a bar in Paris. They were together for nearly two years until they broke up in August 2018, following a series of “ups and downs,” according to E! News.

That fall, Kardashian and Luka started sparking romance rumors after being spotted together during a few outings, even attending Diddy’s star-studded party together that November. But, in February 2019, Luka confirmed that he was single, telling The Cut that he and the reality star were “definitely not dating.”

Younes also made headlines in 2021 when he shared a series of DMs he allegedly received from Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, when he expressed his disappointment over PDA-filled pictrues of Kourtney and her now-fiancé Travis Barker.

As for Kendall, she walked in a show for Prada last week before modeling Off-White’s latest collection for Paris Fashion Week following the death of her friend and the brand’s founder, Virgil Abloh.

“V FOREVER,” she wrote in her caption as she posted stills from the fashion show on Instagram. “We miss you.”

Serena Williams, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber also walked in the show, paying tribute to the late icon.