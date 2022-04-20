Camila Coelho and her husband, Ícaro Coelho, revealed the gender of their baby. The happy couple took to social media to share a sneak peek of their gender reveal party. In the full video —available below — the couple appears holding party poppers filled with blue confetti.

“I’ve had my opinions since day one. In my heart, I always thought it was a boy,” she shared. According to the elaluz founder, it “didn’t matter if it was a boy or a girl,” but knowing the gender was a “turning point.”

Coelho said they decided to know the sex before she gave birth because now she could “talk to him, I can name this baby, and imagine his face. It became more real to me.”

Camila also said that she and Ícaro are looking for “short and different” names — and we would like to suggest Íca (Ícaro + Camila).

Earlier this month, Camila Coelho announced she is expecting her first child with her husband. The Brazilian makeup artist, fashion entrepreneur, and businesswoman took to social media to reveal the sweet news.

The 34-year-old mom-to-be shared on Instagram a snap of her adorable growing belly. “DREAMS DO COME TRUE!” Coelho wrote alongside her maternity photo. “It has truly been the happiest 23 weeks of my life. After a sensitive journey, with so much fear and many frustrations due to my epilepsy, God has blessed us with the most special gift in life, the one we have dreamed of the most - OUR BABY!!! I’m so happy to now share it with you guys!”

Coelho’s much-awaited pregnancy comes after over 20 decades of battling epilepsy, a disease in which a person experiences abnormal behavior, symptoms, and sensations. In 2021, Camila said that she needed to plan to get pregnant with the help of her doctors to avoid congenital disabilities. “I’ve always dreamt about being a mom and having kids,” she told Women’s Health. “I’ve known since I was young that I would have to plan it and work with doctors because anti-seizure medicine can add risks to pregnancy, like potentially causing birth defects.”