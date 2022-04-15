Britney Spears will wait until giving birth to marry Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are not husband and wife —although that’s how they call each other. The couple will wait until the singer gives birth to her third child to tie the knot.

A source close to Britney told HollywoodLife they are focusing on the pregnancy. “Britney and Sam are being playful with each other, and they are not married,” the insider revealed. “She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that, and she will have nine months to plan her dream wedding now.”

“Sam and Britney have been calling each other husband and wife since they got engaged. She will continue to do so until they are married, which will not be kept a secret,” the source said.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on November 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The insider said that Sam is also sharing his ideas about the wedding. “Sam has spoken out about the type of wedding that the two of them want, and his words should be trusted on this,” the person added. “Britney has dreamed of her ‘happily ever after,’ and for over ten years, she thought she would not ever have it. She’s found it now, and she is so thankful and grateful for everything that she has, and even the things she doesn’t have.”

As HOLA! USA previously reported, Spears took to social media to announce that she took a pregnancy test after noticing she was gaining back some weight she had lost. “I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??” she wrote. “My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant silly,” she continued. People were confused if she was actually pregnant, but Asghari later confirmed it.

The great news comes after the 40-year-old singer conservatorship dissolved. For 13 years, Britney lived a restrictive life overseen by her father, Jamie Spears. The star said among the things she couldn’t do was have a baby because she was forced to have an IUD.

HollywoodLife also revealed that another insider said Sam and Britney weren’t trying to have kids, although it was always their dream. “Even though Britney and Sam have discussed having kids for a long time, they weren’t specifically trying at this point. So, this was pretty surprising that Britney got pregnant so soon after having her IUD removed because she didn’t know what could happen,” the person said.

“Britney was aware that it could take a few months to get on a regular cycle again after having it removed, so she didn’t want to have any expectations. She knew she wanted to get pregnant but wasn’t tracking her cycles or anything like that,” the source added.