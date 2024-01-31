Elsa Pataky shows off her kids’ snowboarding skills

Elsa Pataky was wowed by her kids snowboarding skills. The Spanish actress has been on vacation with her husband Chris Hemsworth and their children, and has been sharing some of what they’ve been up to. Her last post showcases her family’s snowsports skills, which include footage of her children carriying out some impressive stunts in the snow.

The post is made up of various videos showing her family snowboarding. The first clip shows Pataky confidently snowboarding, cruising over the snow with great form. The second clip shows off one of her kids’ skills, who manages to do a flip on the snowboard, finally, one clip shows off one of her kids doing jumps while wearing their skis. “And I thought I was good!” she captioned the post. “When you think you’re a super good snowboarder and then you see your kids.”

Pataky concludes the post with various photos of their snowy location, including one where she’s seen huddled up to her husband, Chris Hemsworth.

The Hemsworth-Patakys have been enjoying the last days of their holiday in Japan. Previous posts show them enjoying the country, taking photos alongside some stunning greenery, and consuming various foods like cotton candy, oysters, and, in the case of Chris, some beer.

Elsa Pataky’s comments regarding her marriage

Earlier this month, Pataky opened up about her marriage and the “ups and downs” that come with any long term relationship. “It’s not easy. I always say it, a relationship isn’t a continuous paradise. All marriages require a lot of time and work. You build them little by little with good moments, amazing moments, and some difficult moments. I think that’s a beautiful thing,” she said to our sister publication HOLA! Spain.

Pataky and Hemsworth have been together since 2010, marrying shortly after meeting each other. They are parents to three children: India, Sasha and Tristan.