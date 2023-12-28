New Year’s Eve Times Square: All you should know about the iconic event

There are plenty of New Year’s Eve events, but none are as famous as Times Square’s iconic ball drop. The event attracts millions of tourists to New York City, and features performances from all manner of artists. It’s also televised, allowing people to view the ball drop from the comfort of their homes.

Here’s what you should know about the iconic New Year’s Eve moment:

Where to watch it online?

A look at the New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square

The program will be televised on various channels, including NBC New York or wherever you stream NBC New York News, whihc includes apps like Peacock, Roku, Google TV, and more. The event kicks off at 7pm ET and will conclude at 1am.

What to know if you’re going in person

If you’re interesting in attending the event in person, the event will kick off at 6pm, with the ball being elevated to the top of the pole on One Times Square at that time. At 11:59 pm, the countdown begins, with the ball beginning its descent. The event is free and is available on a first come, first serve basis.

It’s also important to dress warmly and apppriately for the New York winter weather, considering that it’s outdoors and that the temperature might be in below-freezing conditions. Various layers and wind and water-repellent fabrics are recommended.

Who is performing?

Various performers will be taking the stage on December 31st, including Maria Becerra, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Paul Anka, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

