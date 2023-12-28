The best celebrity New Year’s Eve parties this year

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner. To celebrate the occasion, celebrities are attending some of the biggest end of the year parties, located in cities like Miami, Las Vegas, and more. Scroll down to have a look at some of the biggest celebrity parties this year and how to score tickets:

Christina Aguilera in Las Vegas

Christina Aguilera will have various performances at the Voltaire in Las Vegas, including a December 31st performance. Tickets are available at Stubhub, Ticketmaster, and more, with prices starting at $160. The concert is an intimate one, with a capacity for 1,000 guests sat in tables equipped with champagne, cookies, and caviar.

John Oliver and Seth Myers in Vegas

Oliver and Myers will be performing their “Two Comedians, One Stage” show at The Colosseum in Ceasar’s Palace. The event is for a one night only, with prices starting off at $75, available at Ticketmaster, Stubhub, ﻿VividSeats, and more.

Kelly Clarkson in Vegas

Kelly Clarkson will be performing at the Planet Hollywood hotel. Her show is titled “Chemistry: An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson” and will have two performances over New Year’s weekend, including performances of hits like “Breakaway,” “Since You’ve Been Gone,” “Stronger,” and more. Tickets are available at StubHub, SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, VividSeats, and more.

Cardi B in Miami

The Fountainebleau in Miami will host various performers on New Year’s Eve, in an event that starts at 9pm and runs until 2am. Cardi B will be joined by Gryffin in one of the most anticipated acts of the night, with tickets available at VividSeats.

Post Malone in Vegas

Post Malone will be performing at the Fountainebleau in Las Vegas, giving one of the biggest concerts in New Year’s Eve. “New Year’s Eve is iconic in this city and I’m excited to ring in 2024 as the first headliner at Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” said Malone in a statement. Tickets are available on various websites, including SeatGeek.