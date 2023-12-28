Antonio Banderas sends wishes for a happy new year and shares Christmas song obsession

Antonio Banderas is sharing some of his favorite things this holiday season. In a new video sent from his home in New York City, Banderas shared a video of himself sending his love and his well wishes for the holidays and the upcoming New Year. He also took the opening to send a shout out to his favorite Christmas song.

The video shows Banderas dressed in a cream colored sweater and jeans, as he stands in front of his Christmas tree and speaks to the camera directly. “Guys I have been totally obsessed with this song on Christmas,” he said. “The group that plays the song is called Trickster and the song is a mixture of ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.’” The song then reaches its climax, prompting Banderas to tap his hands against his legs and yell “Yeah!”

Banderas tagged the band and shared a link for the song on his social media, prompting many to give it a listen. The band shared the videos of Banderas and wrote their thanks. “Thanks so much, Antonio,” reads Trickester’s message in Spanish. “I don’t know what to say. Happy Holidays for everyone!”

Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel at the Latin Grammys

Banderas discussed his family’s musical talents

Antonio Banderas recently discussed his family and their incredible musical talents, something that they all have in common. Banderas revealed that his daughter with Melanie Griffith, Stella Banderas, is a singer. “I think Alexander [Bauer] plays piano and plays the guitar beautifully,” he said of Griffith’s son with Steven Bauer. “He is talented for that. So, in a way, we were a very musical family.”

When speaking about his own musical talent, Banderas revealed that he loves to perform. "I love singing, but I love singing attached to some dramatic purpose—not as a pop singer," he said. "I'm not a pop singer. I like to tell a story when I'm singing and that is something that you can do in musical theater."