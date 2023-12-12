Obama Stories: Antonio Banderas remembers when he forgot his keys just before meeting the president at his home

Antonio Banderas recently shared his experience hosting former United States President Barack Obama at his home in Los Angeles. According to the renowned Spanish actor, the day was filled with anticipation as he prepared to welcome the distinguished guest. He even revealed a funny anecdote about forgetting his keys inside the house and having to call the White House to gain access.

The actor and filmmaker also told the host of “100% Únicos,” Guillermo Fesser, that the secret password established for security measures was quite curious. It was a simple phrase that only a few people knew, and it was meant to be a fun way to ensure that only authorized persons could access the property. Despite the added security measures, Banderas said hosting Obama was a memorable and enjoyable experience.

©GettyImages



“Something amazing, I had to pinch myself to realize what was happening,” Banderas said about hosting Obama. “The security services entered there two weeks before; they had snipers on the roofs of all our neighbors,” says Banderas about the strict security measures of the White House.

“It was funny because Melanie went out to the hairdresser, and they wouldn’t let us enter the circle they had set up three miles from our house. We had to call the White House; they wouldn’t let us enter our house after we had left,” Banderas recalls.

In addition to Banderas, President Obama recently spent time with David and Victoria Beckham during an event supporting the Obama Foundation. The retired soccer star said it was an honor to spend time with Barack to hear about the work the foundation is doing to “empower the next generation of leaders around the world.”

“A towering example of grace and humility, it was so inspiring to hear about the innovative projects that are changing young lives and improving communities,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you Mr President it was a privilege to hear you speak with such passion and conviction.”