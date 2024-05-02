Shopping for Mother’s Day can be tricky, especially if your mom loves keeping up with the latest trends. But hey, think of it as a perk—having a cool, stylish mom is like having your own fashionable bestie! And who knows? Choose the right trendy, high-quality gift, and you might find yourself borrowing it from time to time. So, instead of stressing, why not let some celebrity top picks inspire you this year? Picture the joy on her face when she unwraps a gift that she saw her favorite stars rave about.

There are so many celeb-approved options, but we narrowed them down and gathered some dazzling ones that cater to a wide range of styles, preferences, and budgets. We drew inspiration from top fashionistas like Katie Holmes, undeniably the queen of New York street style, and Bella Hadid, one of the most recognized edgy supermodels. We also explored makeup and skincare adored by Victoria Beckham, Ariana Grande, Melissa Barrera, and more.

Whether we recommend a premium classic tee like the one Gwyneth Paltrow wore, the chunky sneakers Jennifer Lopez sported not just once but several times in the past few weeks, or a must-have accessory that Blake Lively considers essential for travels and walks—beloved by other A-listers including Cindy Crawford, Zendaya, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Selena Gomez—to sleek leggings worn by Gisele Bündchen, the variety of options is vast.

So, we are certain you will get some great ideas for your mom and pick something that’ll make her feel extra special and chic and trendy!