Ingredients:

- 1 oz Dark Rum

- ½ oz Coconut Rum

- ½ oz Banana Liqueur

- 1 oz Pineapple Juice

- 1 oz Fresh Orange Juice

- Splash of Grenadine

- Crushed Ice

Optional: A pineapple or orange slice

Directions:

1 - Set up some island tunes in the background (e.g. the Bahamas-inspired hit Fly Away, by Lenny Kravitz) or some authentic Bahamian rake and scrape.

2 - Pull out your favorite cocktail glass and fill with ice. Combine all ingredients.

3 - Top your tropical cocktail with pineapple or orange slice.

4 - Cheers!