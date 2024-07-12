Becky G opens up about working since the age of 9 to help her family; 'I presented them with a contract'

Becky G has been working throughout most of her life. The Mexican-American actress and singer has opened up about her and her family's experience with poverty, revealing that she started working at 9 years old to help her parents make ends meet.

In a video shared by the account The Nude Project, Becky G is seen opening up about her childhood and the reasons why she began working and performing so young. "We lost our home," she said in Spanish. "Me and my family had to live in my grandparents' garage in Inglewood. And it was a little bit complicated for me because I knew what was happening, but I was frustrated because I felt like I couldn't do anything to help."

"I asked my parents to give me six months... I showed them a contract. I worked so much in those six months. I was obsessed," she said, listing some of the jobs that she took, which included commercials, modeling, taking photos, and more.

© Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images Becky G

Becky G has discussed her family's struggle in the past

Her family's economic struggles began with the financial crash in 2008, which resulted in them losing their home. The family struggled to make ends meet until Becky was 15 years old and she signed a lucrative music deal, becoming her family's sole provider. She revealed that her drive to succeed was born out of having to protect her family and provide them with the food and resources they needed. "The most I could probably do is sell chocolate bars at school, but what are they going to do, give me a toy piano?" she said in an interview with Teen Vogue from 2022.

"I still try to figure it out and unpack it in therapy, but it was out of necessity," she said when discussing her drive.

Nowadays, Becky G is one of the most successful Latin artists on the market, earning nominations at prestigious awards like the Grammys and performing at the Oscars. At 27 years old, she's released three records, has headlined shows, and has been on tour with acts like Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and Enrique Iglesias.