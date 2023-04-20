Ángela Aguilar: From $100 performances to singing at the LAMAS stage

Ángela Aguilar, also known as the Princess of Mexican Music, has come far in her career. The daughter of Pepe Aguilar has been performing on stages since she was a child. In an interview, she shed a light on her beginnings as an artist, which included unpaid performances and $100 payments.

El Norte Houston shared the video on their TikTok account. “I started performing with my dad on stages when I was seven or eigth years old,” she said in Spanish. “My set list was made up of two songs.”

“After that, my repertoire started to grow and my dad allowed me to sing four songs in his shows. I wasn’t paid, I think,” she said. “I think I was paid like $100 dollars per show. It was amazing!”

Aguilar shared that whenever she got paid she met up with her friends and offered to take them out. “’Do you guys want to go to McDonald’s?’” she said, making the show’s hosts laugh. “And we all went to McDonald’s and we ate a lot. At that time they sold cinnamon melts, which were so good!”

Ángela Aguilar will be featured at tonight’s Latin American Music Awards, where she’s performed in past years.

Earlier this year, Aguilar announced she’d be embarking on her fourth solo tour. This makes her the only female artist in her genre and age-range to go on a solo tour this year. Aguilar’s tour will be made up of eight shows that kick off in June, stopping by various states, including Chicago, New York, California, and Texas.