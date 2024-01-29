Matthew McConaughey praises ‘hot mamma’ Camila Alves for her birthday

Camila Alves is celebrating her 41st birthday. The Brazilian model and designer has been posting all manner of celebrations on her social media fee, sharing some of the posts she’s received on her special day. Her husband, Matthew McConaughey, shared a dedication of his own, showing a photo of the two enjoying each other’s company and commemorating a special moment.

The photo shows McConaughey and Alves sitting down in front of a green door. The two are wearing sunglasses, with McConaughey styling himself with a beret, some shorts and a t-shirt. In the case of Alves, she’s wearing a brightly patternered shirt and is wearing her hair loose. “Exceptional ambiance,” he captioned the post, adding a couple of hashtags that read Happy Birthday and hot mamma.

Alves has been sharing various posts celebrating her special day, including a clip of her son Levi, 15, where he’s seen praising her. “My Mom is the bomb, for real,” he said in the clip. “Love you so so so much. Happy birthday and to many more.”

Alves’ birthday celebration

Another video shows Alves walking towards the camera in a floaty bodysuit as the song “The Girl from Ipanema” plays in the background. “It’s MY BIRTHDAY!!!” she wrote in the post’s caption. She also calls out her tequila brand, Pantalones tequila, claiming she’s been celebrating all day with the drink, and her son’s video, sharing some backstory. “He made me a card when he was 6 years old saying ‘My mom is the Bomb!’” she wrote.

Alves and McConaughey married in 2012. The two had Levi in 2008, their daughter Vida in 2010, and their youngest, Livingston, in 2012.