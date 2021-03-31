Princess Sofia of Sweden shares photos of her ‘beautiful Princes’

Princess Sofia of Sweden is a proud boy mom. The royal shared on Wednesday new photos of her newborn son Prince Julian sandwiched between his big brothers, Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three. The siblings were also joined by their father Prince Carl Philip for one of the tender snapshots. “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤,” the mom of three wrote alongside the post. “A heartfelt thank you from us for all the warm congratulations in connection with Julian’s birth.”

Prince Alexander looked every inch the doting big brother as he sweetly cuddled his baby brother in one photo. Julian was born on Friday, March 26, at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.

Following the birth of his third child, Prince Carl Philip said, “We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family.”

On Sunday, the Swedish Royal Court announced the baby’s name, Prince Julian Herbert Folke, and shared the first official photo of Sofia and Carl Philip’s newborn son.

Julian, who is seventh in line to the Swedish throne, is a member of the royal family, but not the Royal House. Sofia and Carl Philip’s sons were removed from the Royal House in 2019, along with Princess Madeleine’s children. At the time, the Prince Couple said, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”