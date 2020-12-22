Prince Carl Philip reveals nickname for wife Princess Sofia

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden has a sweet nickname for Princess Sofia. The dad of two revealed his wife’s moniker during SVT’s Year with the Royal Family. According to Swedish magazine Svensk Damtidning, Carl Philip referred to his wife on the program as “Fia.”

©Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden



Prince Carl Philip revealed his wife Princess Sofia’s nickname

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s son married Sofia in 2015. The Swedish Prince and Princess are parents to Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander and are currently expecting their third child, who the Swedish Royal Court previously revealed is due “at the turn of the month March-April 2021.”

The Year with the Royal Family broadcast also featured Princess Sofia’s volunteer work. SVT shared a clip of the 36-year-old royal cleaning and preparing meals at Sophiahemmet Hospital, where she has worked two days a week since April 2020. “When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and it became very tough for the entire healthcare system, Sophiahemmet had a contingency training. Then I did that training and jumped in to support the staff here,” Sofia said (translated to English).

She continued, “I have arranged coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and prepared food. Clean the rooms, clean them and get them ready for the next patient. I have also done easier nursing tasks.”

The Princess, who tested positive for COVID-19 in late November along with her husband, won an award last month for her work amid the pandemic. Sofia was honored with the Corona Hero of the Year award at the virtual Consid Awards. Back in June, the royal reflected on her volunteer experience, calling it “absolutely outstanding.”