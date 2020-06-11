Princess Sofia reflects on her pandemic volunteer experience during virtual graduation

Meghan Markle isn’t the only royal family member virtually celebrating graduates. Princess Sofia of Sweden attended Sophiahemmet University College’s digital graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 11. The 35-year-old royal, who is honorary chair of Sophiahemmet, praised the graduates in a speech, while reflecting on her experience as a volunteer at Sophiahemmet Hospital. “Dear Sophia sisters and specialist nurses, I am extremely happy to be on your graduation day! This day marks the end of your education but the beginning of something completely new. This day, I hope you and your loved ones feel proud and happy and I hope you celebrate properly even if it does not happen in the way you had imagined, which I can understand can feel sad,” she began.

©Getty Images



Princess Sofia began volunteering at Sweden‘s Sophiahemmet Hospital in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Prince Carl Philip’s wife told the graduates that their “solid education” and valuable experience that they’ve gained at school will not only benefit them, but their future colleagues and patients. “The last few months have been tough for many, not least in health care. I know that several of you have participated and supported in different parts of the healthcare system and for that I want to thank you. I had the opportunity to come in and work at Sophiahemmet myself, and I still do,” Sofia said. “I have also had the opportunity to visit several parts of the business. Which has given me valuable insights. But to see healthcare from within, to meet patients, and to see safe, well-educated nurses ’in action’; It’s rarely that I’ve been so impressed.”

Princes Alexander and Gabriel’s mother called her volunteer experience “absolutely outstanding,” and revealed that she is “not finished” with it. “This autumn, new challenges await where we are all needed,” Sofia said. “Dear Sophia sisters and specialist nurses, the future is waiting for you! I know you are both longed for and needed. And I just wish you the best of luck and congratulations!”

The Swedish Princess looked chic for her video appearance wearing a pink floral print dress with an over-sized brown belt at the waist. Sofia began volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital back in April. The royal underwent intensive training to help relieve the nursing staff during the pandemic and was placed in a hospital ward to assist with simpler care tasks, cleaning and more. The Swedish Royal Court noted on Thursday that the royal family is keen to show their support for the efforts made in different parts of society to fight the coronavirus pandemic.