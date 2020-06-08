Crown Princess Victoria opens up the doors to Sweden’s Royal Palace for a virtual tour you don’t want to miss

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden opened the doors of the Royal Palace over the weekend. Every year on Sweden’s National Day, visitors travel to the royal residence in Stockholm. However, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s celebration on Saturday, June 6, was “limited.” Since the palace was closed due to the health crisis, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s mom gave royal fans a guided virtual tour of five different rooms alongside museum teacher Per Sjödahl.

©Kungahuset



Crown Princess Victoria gave a virtual tour of the Royal Palace on Sweden’s National Day

Dressed in her National Day costume, Crown Princess Victoria kicked off the tour by virtually welcoming visitors to the palace. She said (translated from Swedish), “Welcome to the Royal Palace, in the middle of Stockholm. Today is Sweden’s National Day.” The future Queen continued, “And usually we have the opportunity to open the Castle for 10,000 visitors. Given the situation this year, it is not possible. However, we have the opportunity to take you on a tour through the Palace halls.”

Step inside...

1. Lovisa Ulrika’s Dining Room

No, it’s not your typical dining room. Lovisa Ulrika’s Dining Room serves as the site for different ceremonies and receptions. It is also where the royals have hosted politicians to discuss foreign policy issues. Back in 2017, the royals welcomed Sweden’s men’s national ice hockey team, the Tre Kronor (Three Crowns) to the palace, where Estelle and Oscar posed with the World Championship trophy in the room.

2. The Bernadotte Gallery

The King and Queen of Sweden usually have a buffet in the gallery to conclude each National Day. The gallery, which is where Victoria and Prince Daniel cut their wedding cake in 2010, is filled with various portraits.

3. The Consulate Room

Victoria revealed that the Consulate Room is where the prime minister and government officials meet and sit with the King to update him on what is happening around Sweden. In the center of the room is a long table lined with multiple chairs on both sides. The table is situated beneath a grand chandelier.

4. Karl XI’s Gallery

“An extremely beautiful room,” Victoria said of the gallery. “It is beautiful today when it is empty. But it is particularly beautiful when it is set for a party, as it is when the big banquets are held.” According to the Crown Princess, 170 guests can sit in the gallery, “which is a fantastic sight.”

5. Logården

The palace’s garden is “special” to Victoria, who had her own sandbox in the garden as a child. She shared, “This place is somehow special and really makes me think of the time I lived here.”