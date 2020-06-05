Princess Estelle shows off new dress while Prince Oscar is the cutest in his costume for Sweden’s National Day

The Swedish royals are gearing up for their country’s National Day. Ahead of the holiday on Saturday, June 6, the Crown Princess’ family dressed up in folk costumes from their respective duchies. Princess Estelle looked all grown up wearing her new summer outfit from the Skedevi parish. The eight-year-old Duchess of Östergötland had her golden locks adorably styled into two braids with red bows. Meanwhile, her mother Crown Princess Victoria, Duchess of Västergötland, wore her Vadsbro costume and Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne, sported a suit from Ingelstad herd. Prince Daniel joined his wife and kids for the photo session wearing a navy suit and blue tie.

©Linda Brostrom, The Royal Court of Sweden



Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar dressed up in folk costumes from their respective duchies

The family photo was taken in the garden of Logården at the Royal Palace. One solo shot of the royal siblings featured four-year-old Oscar holding on to a railing as he leaned back on his big sister at the Logårdstrappan in Stockholm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweden’s National Day celebration will be “limited.” However, the Royal Court noted that the “royal family will, as usual, pay attention to the day and celebrate Sweden and our flag.”

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, who have been staying at Stenhammar Palace since March, will be temporarily returning to Stockholm for the national holiday. It’s likely Princess Madeleine and her family won’t be in attendance given that they have been quarantining at home in Miami, Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The King is set to give a speech without an audience present on Saturday. While well-wishers usually visit the castle every National Day, this year, the palace is closed for visits. Crown Princess Victoria will instead welcome the royal family’s social media followers for a short digital tour through selected halls of the palace. The Royal Court has previously stressed that the King’s family is “keen” to “limit the spread of COVID-19.”