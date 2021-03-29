Meet Sweden’s newborn Prince!

Say hello to Prince Julian Herbert Folke! Two days after the little Prince’s birth, the Swedish Royal Court announced the name of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s baby boy, and shared a photo of the newborn royal. The adorable snapshot was taken by the baby’s proud father.

©HRH Prince Carl Philip



Prince Julian was born on March 26

Julian, who has been granted the Duchy of Halland, is a member of the royal family, but not the Royal House. Thus, will not enjoy the style of Royal Highness.

In 2019, Sofia and Carl Philip’s children were removed from the Royal House, along with Princess Madeleine’s kids. At the time, the Prince Couple said, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”

©Victor Ericsson, The Royal Court of Sweden



Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s sons are members of the royal family, but not the Royal House

Julian is currently seventh in line to the Swedish throne. Sofia and Carl Philip welcomed their third child on Friday, March 26. Julian was born at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm. Sofia and Carl Philip are also parents to sons Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three.

Following Julian’s birth, the dad of three said, “We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family.”