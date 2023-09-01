Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrate son Gabriel’s 6th birthday

Prince Gabriel of Sweden looks all grown up in his sixth birthday portrait! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrated their middle child’s birthday on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a new photo on their Instagram account.

“Today we celebrate our beloved Gabriel 6 years! ♥️🎂,” the couple wrote alongside the image in Swedish.

“Aww so much like [his] mommy! Big CONGRATULATIONS ! 🌹,” one Instagram user commented on the picture. Another wrote, “Oh how the time flies! Big congratulations! ❤️.”

Gabriel was pictured sweetly smiling at the camera, wearing a yellow Polo Ralph Lauren long-sleeve top and blue bottoms.

Sofia and Carl Philip welcomed their second child—who shares his birthday (Aug. 31) with Queen Rania of Jordan— in 2017. The Prince and Princess are also parents to sons Prince Alexander, seven, and Prince Julian, two. Following the birth of her third child in 2021, the proud boy mom wrote on Instagram, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”

In July, Sofia and Carl Philip shared a family photo featuring their three kids. “Summer greetings from us💛,” the Prince Couple captioned the snapshot (translated to English).

While Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian are members of the Swedish royal family, they are not part of the Royal House. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden removed his son Carl Philip’s kids and daughter Princess Madeleine’s children—Princess Leonore, PrinceNicolas and Princess Adrienne—from the Royal House in 2019. At the time, Sofia and Carl Philip said, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”