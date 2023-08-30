Crown Princess Victoria’s husband talks divorce rumor in new interview

Rumors that Sweden’s Crown Princess Couple were planning to divorce had “major consequences,” according to Prince Daniel. Crown Princess Victoria’s husband of 13 years spoke about the rumor, which circulated last year, in an interview ahead of his 50th birthday.

“It was a mean, false rumor that we experienced,”﻿ Daniel told SVT’s Carina Bergfeldt (translated to English), adding that it “had major consequences.”

The Prince also shared (via the Daily Mail) that “many friends from across Sweden and overseas” got in touch and “things arrived at a certain point where” they felt that they “could no longer accept it.” Daniel noted that he doesn’t think “there is any sane person who believes” the rumor.

©Getty Images



Prince Daniel said the rumor that he and Crown Princess Victoria planned to divorce was a “mean, false rumor”

Daniel has been married to King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s eldest daughter, who is first in line to the Swedish throne, since 2010. The Crown Princess and Prince share two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. In order to protect their family, Victoria and Daniel addressed the rumor of an impending divorce with a joint statement in February of 2022.

“It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” they said (translated to English).

“Normally we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless,” the Crown Princess Couple continued, signing the statement: “Victoria and Daniel.”