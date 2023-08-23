Crown Princess Victoria takes back-to-school photo of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

Summer break has come to an end for Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden! Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s children returned to school on Monday, Aug. 21. To mark the start of the school year, the Swedish Royal Court shared a new photo of Estelle, 11, and Oscar, seven, that was taken by their mother.

“Back to school! 🎒📚,” the caption reads in Swedish. “These days, many students return to school after the summer vacation. Today Princess Estelle starts year 5. Prince Oscar is starting in 1st grade.”

Oscar was pictured carrying his backpack, while Estelle sweetly placed one hand on her younger brother’s shoulder. In addition to the photo of the siblings on their first day of the new school year, the Royal Court also shared pictures from Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s summer vacation.

The photos included a solo shot of Estelle smiling next to the Swedish flag, as well as a picture of Oscar with the royal family’s dog Rio and one photo of the brother-sister-duo sitting together on a rock. All of the images were taken by the Crown Princess.

Following their first day back at school, Estelle and Oscar joined their mom and uncle Prince Carl Philip at an evening reception on Monday to welcome the Swedish women’s soccer team back home. The team came in third place at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

After the Swedish team’s win against Australia, the Royal Court shared a picture of Estelle and Oscar sporting their jerseys, writing (translated to English): “The Crown Princess family sends its warmest congratulations to @swewnt after yesterday’s bronze. 👏🏻🇸🇪⚽️.”

Spain won its first Women’s World Cup on Sunday. Queen Letizia and her younger daughter Infanta Sofia traveled to Australia to attend the match and celebrated with the team after their historic win.