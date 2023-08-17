Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia to take mother-daughter trip before start of the school year

Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia of Spain are heading Down Under. King Felipe’s wife and their 16-year-old daughter will travel to Australia to attend the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final. According to the Real Federación Española de Fútbol, the Queen will be in the honor box at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday.

©Getty Images



©Getty Images

Letizia and Sofia will be supporting the Spanish team who will be playing against England’s Lionesses. While Prince William is president of the Football Association, it’s been reported that the Prince of Wales will not be attending the match on Aug. 20.

Queen Letizia met with members of the Spanish team ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. During her visit, the royal was presented with a jersey that featured her name and the number 12. At the time, Letizia wished the team good luck, telling them via Casa de S.M. el Rey—translated to English—that “the expectation that you generate and the illusion that I hope you feel from so many people who support you, encourage you and wants. And also people who are very sure in this country that you are going to do everything possible to take the shirt of the national team and Spain very far, that you are going to enjoy it and that you are going to do what you know how to do so well, which is play football, football without labels. So, therefore, best of luck.”

©Casa de S.M. el Rey



©Casa de S.M. el Rey

“And rest assured that you take to those lands so far away the affection of a whole country that is truly by your side,” the Queen added. “So thank you very much and good luck.”

Princess Leonor won’t be joining her sister and mom on the mother -daughter trip to Australia. The Princess of Asturias began her military training on Aug. 17 in Zaragoza. Leonor was joined by her parents and younger sister as she arrived at the General Military Academy. Sofia’s trip to Australia comes ahead of her move to the UK. The King and Queen’s youngest daughter will begin her studies at UWC Atlantic in Wales after the summer. According to the school’s website, first year students arrive on Aug. 29.