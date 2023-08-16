Will Prince William attend the FIFA Women’s World Cup final?

Prince William is celebrating the Lionesses! The England women’s national team is advancing to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup final after defeating Australia on Wednesday.

Following their victory, the Prince of Wales praised the team’s performance with a personal message on X (formerly Twitter). “What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas , you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup,” William wrote, signing the message “W.”

The Lionesses will play in their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup on Aug. 20

England will face off against Spain in the final on Sunday, Aug. 20. While the Lionesses will be playing in the World Cup final for the first time, Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William will not attend the match in Sydney, Australia, according to the Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers.

The Prince of Wales has been president of the Football Association since 2006. Last year, the heir to the throne and his daughter Princess Charlotte recorded a video message to wish the Lionesses good luck in the UEFA Women’s EURO final.

Prince William is president of the Football Association

William wasn’t the only member of the British royal family who celebrated the Lionesses’ semi-final win on Aug. 16. King Charles III congratulated the team and their coach, Sarina Wiegman, with a message. “My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday’s match,” His Majesty said.

The King continued, “While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch - and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect.”