The Princess of Wales secretly attends summer music festival: Report

There’s a first time for everything! The Princess of Wales reportedly “made her first ever visit to a music festival” over the weekend. According to the Daily Mail, the royal mom of three, 41, “secretly went to [an] upper-class 24-hour music festival” after dining with her Norfolk neighbors, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose.

“After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.”

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales reportedly attended the festival after dining with her friend Rose

The Houghton Festival, which takes places at Houghton Hall, is described as “a celebration of art & music in the Norfolk countryside.” The 2023 festival began on Aug. 10th and ended on Aug. 13.

Catherine’s sister-in-law across the pond recently enjoyed a music outing as well. Page Six reported that Meghan Markle attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have jammed to the pop star’s songs during the concert. Per PEOPLE, Meghan “jumped up out of her chair to sing along to ‘You Belong with Me’” after the Grammy winner told the crowd, “Let’s go back to high school!”