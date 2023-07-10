Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip star in new photo with 3 sons

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden’s boys are growing up! The Prince Couple took to Instagram on July 8 to share a new family photo featuring their three sons, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.

“Summer greetings from us💛,” the caption alongside the post reads (translated to English).

The royal family of five was dressed down for the summer snapshot. Alexander and Gabriel both sported tees and shorts, while Julian wore denim overalls and a white T-shirt as he sat on his mother’s lap.

“Aww Beautiful family 💛 The kids Have gotten so big,” one social media user commented on the image. Another remarked “how big the boys are already.”

Prince Alexander is the eldest of the couple’s children. Sofia and Carl Philip welcomed their first child in 2016 followed by their second son, Prince Gabriel, in 2017 and their third son﻿, Prince Julian, in 2021. After Julian’s birth, Sofia wrote on Instagram, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”

Sofia and Carl Philip’s sons are members of the Swedish royal family, but are not part of the Royal House. In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf removed his son Prince Carl Philip and daughter Princess Madeleine’s respective children from the Royal House. ﻿At the time, Sofia and Carl Philip said, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”