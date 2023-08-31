Queen Rania celebrates birthday with daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa

Queen Rania of Jordan celebrated her birthday surrounded by loved ones. Her Majesty took to her personal Instagram on Thursday to thank those who made her feel “truly special” on her birthday.

“‏I thank my lucky stars for each and every one of you! Your Majesty, my family, and all the wonderful Jordanians out there, you have made me feel truly special,” she wrote alongside pictures from a gathering with members of her family.

In the first photo, the Queen, who turned 53 on Aug. 31, was pictured sitting at a restaurant between her husband King Abdullah II and daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa, while Crown Prince Hussein was seated next to his wife. The second image shows Queen Rania sweetly hugging her daughter-in-law, whom she’s previously said is “the perfect answer to all” her prayers for Hussein.

The Crown Prince also shared a photo from the family gathering on his Instagram account. “May God bless and protect you always, dear mother. Wishing you a happy birthday,” he captioned a picture of his mother standing between him and Rajwa.

The past year has been an exciting one for the royal mom of four. Rania’s daughter Princess Iman got married in March, followed by Hussein’s royal wedding in June. The King and Queen also celebrated their daughter Princess Salma’s college graduation and son Prince Hashem’s high school gradudation in May.

Ahead of Rania’s birthday, Her Majesty’s office released a portrait of the Queen resting on a couch. Rania was photographed holding a coffee mug and with a tablet and glasses next to her. The Queen joked earlier this year that she needed to catch her breath. Alongside pictures from Hashem’s graduation, Rania wrote, “Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath!”