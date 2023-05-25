Queen Rania jokes she needs to ‘catch her breath’ after another ‘proud family moment’

It’s been one exciting event after another for the Jordanian royal family! Less than two weeks after their daughter Princess Salma graduated from the University of Southern California, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania watched their youngest child, Prince Hashem, graduate from King’s Academy.

©Royal Hashemite Court



Prince Hashem graduated from King’s Academy on May 24

The 18 year old’s high school graduation took place on Wednesday in Madaba, Jordan. The Prince’s parents and three older siblings, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman and Princess Salma, attended the ceremony. Iman was accompanied by her husband Jameel Thermiotis, whom she married in March.

Queen Rania, who threw a Henna party for her future daughter-in-law Rajwa Al Saif earlier in the week, shared photos from the graduation on Instagram, joking in the caption that she needed “to catch her breath.”

“Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath!” the Queen wrote alongside the post. “Another proud family moment at Hashem’s high school graduation today.”

Hussein also marked his brother’s big day with a photo of himself helping lift Hashem up. “My dearest brother Hashem, I was beyond proud to watch you graduate today! Here’s to further success at university and a bright future in service of Jordan,” the Crown Prince captioned the picture.

The royals will be celebrating another family moment next week. King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s firstborn, Hussein, will marry his fiancée Rajwa, in Amman on June 1. During the party she hosted for her daughter-in-law to be on May 22, Her Majesty said, “I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him.”