Queen Rania relaxes in new birthday portrait after busy year

The past year has been full of joyous occasions for the royal mom of four

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Rania of Jordan is celebrating another trip around the sun! Ahead of her birthday, Her Majesty’s office released a new portrait of the royal mom of four resting on a couch with a coffee mug in hand and a tablet and glasses beside her.

The past year has been a busy one for the Queen, who turned 53 on Thursday, Aug. 31. Rania’s daughter Princess Iman got married to Jameel Thermiotis in March. Then in May, the Queen’s second daughter Princess Salma graduated from the University of Southern California with a BA in archaeology.

Queen Rania of Jordan turned 53 on Aug. 31, 2023©Office of Her Majesty
Queen Rania of Jordan turned 53 on Aug. 31, 2023

Later that month, Rania hosted a henna party for her sonCrown Prince Hussein’s now-wife Princess Rajwa. Days later, the Queen and King Abdullah II’s youngest son, Prince Hashem, graduated from King’s Academy. The high school graduation took place the week before Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa’s royal wedding, which was held on June 1.

Sharing pictures from Hashem’s graduation ceremony on her Instagram, the Queen jokingly wrote: “Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath! Another proud family moment at Hashem’s high school graduation today.”

Crown Prince Hussein sweetly marked his mother’s birthday on Thursday. The King and Queen’s eldest child shared a new photo of his mother smiling between him and Princess Rajwa. Alongside the picture, Hussein penned: “May God bless and protect you always, dear mother. Wishing you a happy birthday.”

