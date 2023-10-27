What happened to Prince Carl Philip’s hand? Why the royal is wearing a bandage

The Princess of Wales isn’t the only royal parent who has recently suffered an injury to their hand! Prince Carl Philip of Sweden was seen sporting a bandage on his right hand this week. The injury was revealed on Thursday while King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s 44-year-old son awarded grants from the Lilla Barnets Fond—a non-profit organization that supports research and development for newborns—to five researchers.

A spokesperson for the Swedish Royal House tells HOLA! USA, “His Royal Highness tripped during an activity with his family last week and hurt His arm in the fall.”

The Prince, who is patron of the Lilla Barnets Fond, is a dad of three. Carl Philip shares sons Prince Alexander, seven, Prince Gabriel, six, and Prince Julian, two, with his wife Princess Sofia.

Meanwhile earlier this month in the UK, the Princess of Wales was spotted with bandaged fingers while celebrating the power of inclusivity within the Rugby League. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother was first seen with her index and middle fingers tapped together in September during her visit to High Down Prison.

“My own fault,” Catherine said of her injury at the time, according to HELLO!. “I was jumping around on the trampoline.” The Princess, who has previously revealed that she jumps on the trampoline with her kids before school, noted that she put the bandage on “just to keep it safe.”