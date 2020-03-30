Kim Kardashian has experimented will all things fashion and is a driving force in creating and promoting so many trends that. At this point in time, it would be a complete mistake not to recognize her as a fashion icon.

It goes without saying that she may not be the perfect role model for every woman in the world (in general, no icon is). But when it comes to her style classes, more practical than theoretical— she schools us every time she’s surrounded by the paparazzi. It’s clear, there’s essence behind a lot of style concepts.

Tips, tricks and ideas can turn a potentially-ordinary outfit into something unforgettably remarkable… or at least worthy of posting on social media. From picking the right underwear to style hacks for making yourself look taller, these are subjects that interest a lot of women, if not everyone, and here we’ll be taking a look at several of her most frequently-used tricks.