Watch Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem ‘Being the Ricardos’ in the upcoming Amazon Studios film

“I Love Lucy,” you love Lucy, we all do! Now, 64 years after the last episode of the American sitcom aired, writer and director Aaron Sorkin is bringing back Lucy Ricardo and her Cuban husband and bandleader Ricky Ricardo.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Jake Lacy, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat, Being the Ricardos reveals the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship.

Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10th, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21st, 2021

The biographical drama film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage, and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

The movie follows Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) being threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos. “We’ve been through worse than this,” Bardem’s Arnaz tells his wife. “We have?” replies Kidman’s Ball.

The project was first announced in September 2015, with Cate Blanchett announced to star as Lucille Ball. Years later, Kidman was confirmed to play the role, and social media users questioned the casting.

After the controversy, Ball and Desi Arnaz’s daughter Lucie Arnaz opened up about who will play her mother. “Stop arguing about who should play it – ‘she doesn’t look like her, her nose isn’t the same she isn’t as funny,‘” Arnaz said. “Just trust us. It’s going to be a nice film and p.s. the voting is over.”

Thank you so much for all the many messages we've received over the past few days regarding the new Lucy & Desi film by... Posted by Lucie Arnaz Official on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Amazon Studio’s Being the Ricardos opens in theaters on December 10 and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

Watch the trailer below