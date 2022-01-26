Is Kristen Stewart marrying fiancée Dylan Meyer this weekend?

Kristen Stewart is giving an update on her wedding plans with her fianceee Dylan Meyer, revealing she is interested in having a “big party.”

“We might just go do it this weekend or something, I don‘t know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards,” the actress said, adding that she is “so unceremonial.”

She also talked about her planning skills, explaining that she just wants to tie the know and not think about the stressful preparations. “I just want to do it, you know? I‘m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner. I like to pivot. You never know where I’m going, man,” Kristen shared.

The couple announced they were ready to take the next step in their relationship in November, with the Golden Globe nominee revealing the details during an interview on the ‘Howard Stern Show.’

“We’re marrying. We’re totally gonna do it,” the star said at that time, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying. It’s happening.”

And while Kristen says she would prefer to skip the planning, the pair did have an engagement party, “which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now, so I’m thankful for that,” she stated.

It seems the actress is excited to get married, however she wants the ceremony “to be pretty chill” and take place in Los Angeles “so everyone can come.”

“I don‘t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We’re just going to, like, stand and do vows,” she continued, “It‘s kind of just a great excuse to get together and say, ’I love you‘ in front of all your friends.’”

And as for her outfit, Kirsten already knows what she is going to wear: “The best pair of Levi‘s ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cutoff and barefoot,” adding, “I want to see [Dylan] laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt.”