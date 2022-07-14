Is Demi Moore breaking the rules with her adorable dog in Paris?

Demi Moore is not letting her furry friend behind! The iconic actress, who recently unveiled her new swimwear collection, posing poolside in her own designs, is currently sightseeing in Paris and has taken her adorable dog with her, possibly breaking the rules during her visit to one of the most famous museums in the world.

©Demi Moore on Instagram





The Hollywood star shared some sweet photos from her visit, and while the Louvre is known for having very strict rules when it comes to allowing pets inside the museum, the actress showed some photos of her pup Pilaf tucked inside her blouse, captioning the post “Pilaf takes the Louvre.”

“All animals, with the exception of guide dogs or assistance dogs accompanying persons with motor or mental impairment,” the website details in their “Prohibited Items” list.

Demi was all smiles while walking around the museum, showing different art pieces and statues, while Pilaf showed his little face from inside her shirt. The actress even took a photo of her dog, while they both admired Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting, the Mona Lisa. Later holding Pilaf in front of the famous painting.

©Demi Moore on Instagram





Fans of the actress were shocked to see the small dog in her photos. With one person asking, “A dog in the best museum?” while someone else commented “How on earth are you allowed to bring a dog into the Louvre?”

Demi is known for taking Pilaf everywhere, recently sharing some photos and videos attending the 2022 French Open with her dog on her lap.