Apple Martin looks just like her mom Gwyneth Paltrow in Paris fashion show

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple Martin, appeared on her first major fashion show. The 18-year-old appeared in Chanel’s star-studded haute couture show, looking stunning in a black and white dress and blazer combination.

©GettyImages



Martin looked stunning at her first fashion show

Martin sat in the front row of the show and look just like her mother. She wore a traditional Chanel outfit made out of black and white colors, with stunning details like pearl buttons. She wore a bold makeup look made out of heavily rimmed eyeliner and marked lipgloss that she with chunky shoes and a crossbody bag. Martin sat in the front row of the show and was flanked by actresses Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sink, who were also dressed in Chanel, and who later took photos together.

Fashion journalist Derek Blasberg shared photos alongside Martin and shared a special message. “Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl,” he wrote, remembering the late fashion icon. “It happened today!”

Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl. It happened today! 🍎🤍🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Toi5Kp0LaR — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) January 24, 2023

Paltrow has two children with Chris Martin, Apple and Moses, 14. The two were married for 13 years and parted amicably, often appearing at their kids events together. “My daughter went to college in the fall, and my son is growing up every minute,” said Paltrow in an interview with People. “He’s taller than me. But I’m very grateful for the transitions. Especially as a mother, I’ve really cherished every chapter of their lives.”

“It’s funny, I always thought, when they were born I was like, ‘It’s never going to be better than this,’” said Paltrow. “But then they were 2, and then 5, and every stage I’ve been like, ‘This is better than the last.’ And I feel that way now.”